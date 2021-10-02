Short Interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Declines By 81.0%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 3,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.27 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

