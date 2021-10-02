Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Declines By 85.0%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Evo Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,462. Evo Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOJU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

