Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Declines By 78.4%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $20.60 on Friday. Fagron has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

About Fagron

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

