Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Decreases By 64.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FVC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. 30,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

