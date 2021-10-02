Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Decreases By 64.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FVC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. 30,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%.
