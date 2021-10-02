Short Interest in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rises By 880.0%

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 880.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $98.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.566 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.