Short Interest in Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Rises By 101.7%

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,726. Fortune Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Fortune Minerals
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.