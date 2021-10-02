Short Interest in Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Increases By 4,388.9%

Green Growth Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 4,388.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Green Growth Brands stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Green Growth Brands has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Green Growth Brands

Green Growth Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis retail business. It brings together a collection of retailers, scientists, botanists, developers, artists, and business leaders. It operates through the following brands: CAMP, Seventh Sense, Meri+Jayne, Green Lily, The Source, and Xanthic.

