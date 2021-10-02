Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Declines By 87.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Greenbriar Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 36,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
About Greenbriar Capital
