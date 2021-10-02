Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Declines By 87.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greenbriar Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. 36,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,543. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. Greenbriar Capital has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

