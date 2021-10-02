Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Drops By 98.8%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY remained flat at $$12.43 during midday trading on Friday. 21,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

