Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Grows By 516.7%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.