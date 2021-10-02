Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Grows By 516.7%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,555. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

