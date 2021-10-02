Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 91.7%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JUGRF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41.
About Juggernaut Exploration
