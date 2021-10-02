Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 91.7%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JUGRF remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Juggernaut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.41.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

