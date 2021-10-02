Short Interest in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Rises By 122.0%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the August 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,713,337 shares of company stock valued at $123,268,014 in the last quarter.

DNUT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,941. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

Several research analysts have commented on DNUT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

