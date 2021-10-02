Short Interest in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Decreases By 47.8%

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 127,119 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $28.85. 15,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,777. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

