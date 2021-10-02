Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Expands By 100.0%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 7,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,863. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This is a boost from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

