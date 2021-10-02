Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Declines By 69.8%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of MAIFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 156,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

