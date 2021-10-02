Short Interest in Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Drops By 73.7%

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NINOY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 5,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. Nikon has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.