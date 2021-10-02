Short Interest in Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Drops By 90.9%

Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OVTZ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,205. Oculus VisionTech has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Get Oculus VisionTech alerts:

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oculus VisionTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculus VisionTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.