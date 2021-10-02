Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 47.7%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SVNDY stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Seven & i has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.20.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 billion. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seven & i will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

