Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Rises By 900.0%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SOWG opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sow Good has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.08.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

