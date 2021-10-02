Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Drops By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
