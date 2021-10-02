Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Drops By 99.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 167,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,668,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

