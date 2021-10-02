Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Grows By 952.6%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 952.6% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,155,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGHI opened at $0.03 on Friday. Touchpoint Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

