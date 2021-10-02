Short Interest in Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Grows By 750.0%

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TPPPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Triple P has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get Triple P alerts:

Triple P Company Profile

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server, information and communication networks. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triple P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.