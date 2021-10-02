Short Interest in Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) Grows By 750.0%

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
TPPPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Triple P has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Triple P Company Profile
