Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Drops By 52.4%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. uCloudlink Group has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. Equities research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

