ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

SSTI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 39,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,861.50, a P/E/G ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

