Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sify Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.