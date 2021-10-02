Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SIFY opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 479,257 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.