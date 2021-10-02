Simplex Trading LLC Sells 118,415 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,415 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.