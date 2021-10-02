Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sims stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Sims has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.3073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. Sims’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

