Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.45.

SIRI opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

