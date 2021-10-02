Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SIXWF stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

