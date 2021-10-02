Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $54.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.49. 2,262,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

