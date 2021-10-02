Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 1,433.3% in September

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SKYA opened at $10.00 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.