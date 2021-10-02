Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 4.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 436,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 396,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.56 million and a P/E ratio of -57.27.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile (CVE:SYH)
Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.