Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 4.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 436,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 396,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.56 million and a P/E ratio of -57.27.

In other Skyharbour Resources news, Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$97,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$280,559.92. Also, Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total transaction of C$42,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,400. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 366,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,855.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

