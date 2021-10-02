SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.46. SL Industries shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 2,594,118 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (up from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

