Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading Down 5.7%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.43 and last traded at $99.52. 9,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 467,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

