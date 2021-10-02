Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,193,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAC stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Friday. 46,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,155. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

