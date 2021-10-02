Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.