Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in September

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BICEY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and distributes stationery products, lighters, and shavers. It operates through the following segments: Stationery, Lighters, Shavers, and Other Products. The Stationery segment covers writing, correction, marking, coloring, drawing, and other stationery products. The Lighters segment offers various lighters such as classics, electronics, decorated, lighter cases, and multi-purpose.

