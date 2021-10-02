Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in September

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BICEY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.
About Société BIC
