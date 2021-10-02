Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 231,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 85,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,641. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of Socket Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCKT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 17.0% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 31.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.