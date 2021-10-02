SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.58.

Shares of SEDG opened at $272.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.99. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

