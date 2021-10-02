Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $459.32

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.32 ($6.00) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.66), with a volume of 214,788 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 459.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £286.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.72.

Get Somero Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.