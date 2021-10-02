Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonic’s EchoPark unit is the major growth engine of the firm. Strong organic growth fueled by EchoPark expansion is likely to boost the company’s prospects. The impending buyout of RFJ Auto Partners is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s annual revenues and catapult the firm into the top-five biggest dealership groups in the United States. Focus on e-commerce initiatives and investor friendly moves is praiseworthy. However, while the massive expansion plans of the company are likely to boost long term growth, it will also strain the near-term financials. Sonic’s stretched balance sheet also plays a spoilsport. Further, resurgence of coronavirus cases and shortage of semiconductor supply may pose problems for the auto retailer in the near future. As such, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

