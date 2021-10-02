Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $26.27 on Friday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.13.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

