Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.52

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $16.59. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 47,097 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.8694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 5.03%. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

