Spartan Protocol Price Reaches $0.54 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001136 BTC on popular exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $40.46 million and approximately $972,443.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 84,789,544 coins and its circulating supply is 75,151,278 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

