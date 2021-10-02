SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.20

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.20 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,925,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,442,000 after acquiring an additional 386,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,775 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,539,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,279,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 598,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,640,000 after acquiring an additional 373,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.