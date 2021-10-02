SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Boosted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.