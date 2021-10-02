Spectrecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00140103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.80 or 0.00531922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016742 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00039641 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

