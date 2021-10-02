Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Announces $0.48 Dividend

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) announced a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4783 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SEPJY stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. Spectris has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

