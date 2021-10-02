Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPRO. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.55 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $820,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 135,983 shares of company stock worth $2,445,777 in the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

